a month ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's June jobless rate dips to 3.3 pct, lowest since 2006
Fed worried about weak inflation
July 21, 2017 / 2:43 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's June jobless rate dips to 3.3 pct, lowest since 2006

2 Min Read

 (Adds comparison data, context from central bank)
    MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's unemployment rate
in June dropped to the lowest level in over a decade, which
could feed pressure on inflation from a tighter labor market.
    According to data released from national statistics agency
INEGI on Friday, seasonally adjusted unemployment in Latin
America's second-biggest economy dipped to 3.3 percent in June,
the lowest level since May 2006.
    Earlier this month, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin
Carstens said policymakers have not yet seen much pressure on
inflation from higher wages, but that the bank's board will be
very watchful of the impact of a tighter labor market in the
coming months.             
    Mexico's central bank has hiked interest rates in its last
seven meetings. Carstens told Reuters a pause was likely at the
next meeting in August but that it was premature to talk about
rate cuts in the first six to nine months of 2018.

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Michael O'Boyle; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

