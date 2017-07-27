FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 days
UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports rise in June, help narrow trade deficit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports rise in June, help narrow trade deficit

1 Min Read

 (Adds data)
    MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Exports from Mexican
factories rose for the second month in a row in June, growing at
their fastest pace since February and helping narrow the trade
deficit, seasonally adjusted government data showed on Thursday.
    Manufactured exports from Mexico grew 2.8 percent in June
from May, the national statistics office said.
    Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to the United States, its main export market.
    Non-oil consumer imports rose 2.7 percent in June from the
prior month, also the fastest pace since February.
    Mexico's trade deficit narrowed from $703 million in May to
$438 million in June.

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.