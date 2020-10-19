Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

Mexican finance minister met with IMF to discuss credit line renewal

By Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday that he met with the International Monetary Fund director on Friday to discuss the renewal of a credit line.

“In that meeting, the subject of the credit line that Mexico has was explicitly discussed,” Herrera said in a virtual news conference, adding the mid-term review will be in a few days. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener, editing by Chris Reese)

