Mexico central bank hikes inflation estimates for 2018, 2019

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank hiked its inflation estimates for this year and next year on Wednesday, predicting inflation would near the 3.0 target by the first half of 2020, according to its quarterly inflation report. The Bank of Mexico said it expected inflation to register at 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from its previous view of 3.8 percent. The bank also raised its inflation estimate to 3.3 percent for the fourth quarter of next year, compared with 3.1 percent from its previous report. Banxico's inflation forecast 2018 2019 2020 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Headline 4.6 4.8 4.2 3.8 3.6 3.2 3.3 3.2 3.1 inflation Core 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.3 3.2 3.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 inflation (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; additional reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)