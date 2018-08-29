FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico central bank hikes inflation estimates for 2018, 2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank hiked
its inflation estimates for this year and next year on
Wednesday, predicting inflation would near the 3.0 target by the
first half of 2020, according to its quarterly inflation report.
    The Bank of Mexico said it expected inflation to register at
4.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from its previous
view of 3.8 percent.
    The bank also raised its inflation estimate to 3.3 percent
for the fourth quarter of next year, compared with 3.1 percent
from its previous report.
    
    
                    Banxico's inflation forecast            
                 2018                2019           2020    
             Q2    Q3   Q4    Q1    Q2    Q3   Q4    Q1    Q2
 Headline   4.6   4.8   4.2  3.8   3.6   3.2   3.3  3.2   3.1
 inflation                                                
   Core     3.7   3.6   3.5  3.3   3.2   3.0   2.9  3.0   2.9
 inflation                                                
 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; additional reporting by Anthony
Esposito
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
