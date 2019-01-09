UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation tamer than expected in December

(Updates with details, context)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation ticked up in December, though the rate was slightly lower than expected, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Inflation advanced to 4.83 percent from 4.72 percent in November, the figures showed. The reading undershot a Reuters poll forecast for a rate of 4.89 percent.

The headline inflation rate was the highest since October, when inflation ran at 4.90 percent.

Compared with the previous month, prices rose by 0.70 percent in December, the data showed.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.47 percent during the month. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Susan Thomas)