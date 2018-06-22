UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation almost unchanged in early June

(Adds details on inflation) MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation was slightly below forecast in the first half of June, hovering around a 17-month low reached in May, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Inflation was 4.54 percent in the 12 months through the first half of June, compared with 4.51 percent during May, the agency said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rate of 4.56 percent. Mexican inflation accelerated sharply in 2017 when government-set gasoline prices began being phased out, bumping up the cost of fuel in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in the first half of June, slightly below analyst expectations for an increase of 0.16 percent. The closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.08 percent in early June. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio)