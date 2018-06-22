UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation almost unchanged in early June

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 2:00 PM / in 32 minutes

    MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price
inflation was slightly below forecast in the first half of June,
hovering around a 17-month low reached in May, data from the
national statistics agency showed on Friday.
    Inflation was 4.54 percent in the 12 months through the
first half of June, compared with 4.51 percent during May, the
agency said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rate of
4.56 percent.
    Mexican inflation accelerated sharply in 2017 when
government-set gasoline prices began being phased out, bumping
up the cost of fuel in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.13
percent in the first half of June, slightly below analyst
expectations for an increase of 0.16 percent.
    The closely watched core price index             , which
strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.08
percent in early June.

 (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love; Editing by David
Gregorio)
