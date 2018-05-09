FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation cools to lowest since end 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds details on report)
    MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - The pace of Mexican consumer
price gains through April this year cooled more than expected to
its lowest level since late 2016, official data showed on
Wednesday, supporting expectations the central bank could leave
interest rates steady. 
    Annual inflation rose 4.55 percent              during the
period, the national statistics agency said, below expectations
in a Reuters poll and the slowest pace since December 2016.
    Inflation is easing from a 16-1/2 year high in 2017 and
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest
rate steady next week for the second meeting in a row after
raising borrowing costs to a nine-year high of 7.50 percent
    Month-on-month, consumer prices              fell 0.34
percent in April, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures,
as summer electricity subsidies kicked in.
    The core index, which strips out some volatile food and
energy prices, rose 0.15 percent during the month             .

 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
