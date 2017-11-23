UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation surprises by accelerating in early November

(Adds details from statement) MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation accelerated in the first half of November, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, faster than expected and driven by higher energy prices. Inflation was 6.59 percent in the first two weeks of this month on an annualized basis, its highest level in three months. A Reuters poll showed analysts had expected an annualized rate of 6.4 percent, which would have been a slower growth rate compared with 6.44 percent in the second half of October. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.92 percent, the data showed. Energy prices rose 16.94 percent on an annualized basis, mostly due to the ending of a temporary summer subsidy for 10 cities in the country. The closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.28 percent in early November. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Jonathan Oatis)