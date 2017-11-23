FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation surprises by accelerating in early November
November 23, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation surprises by accelerating in early November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Adds details from statement)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation
accelerated in the first half of November, the national
statistics agency said on Thursday, faster than expected and
driven by higher energy prices.
    Inflation was 6.59 percent in the first two weeks of this
month on an annualized basis, its highest level in three months.
    A Reuters poll showed analysts had expected an annualized
rate of 6.4 percent, which would have been a slower growth rate
compared with 6.44 percent in the second half of October.
    On a monthly basis, consumer prices              rose by
0.92 percent, the data showed.
    Energy prices rose 16.94 percent on an annualized basis,
mostly due to the ending of a temporary summer subsidy for 10
cities in the country.
    The closely watched core price index             , which
strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.28
percent in early November.

 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

