UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation eases to 17-month low in May, peso weakness eyed

(Adds analyst comment, context, details) MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation eased to a 17-month low in May thanks to a retreat in food price pressures, but the headline rate was slightly higher than expected, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 4.51 percent last month from 4.55 percent in April, the agency said. However, the rate exceeded the 4.43 percent forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. The annual rate was the lowest since a reading of 3.36 percent in December 2016, official data showed. Annual inflation accelerated sharply in 2017 when government-set gasoline prices began being phased out, bumping up the cost of fuel in Latin America's No. 2 economy. The data follow a slide in the peso currency on concerns about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum. That decision kicked off a tit-for-tat trade spat between the United States and several allies, including Mexico and Canada, which have spent months locked in negotiations trying to revamp the 24-year-old trade accord at Trump's behest. Peso weakness could put upward pressure on the cost of imports, and analysts from Capital Economics said the depreciation increased the likelihood that the Mexican central bank could raise interest rates later this month. "The decision will clearly be a close call, and a lot can happen between now and the meeting," they wrote in a note to clients. "But for now, we're sticking to our guns for rates to remain unchanged." The Mexican central bank targets inflation of around 3 percent, and in February it hiked interest rates to 7.50 percent to contain inflation risks. The bank's key lending rate is at its highest level since early 2009. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices fell 0.16 percent in May, less than the 0.23 percent drop forecast in the poll. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.26 percent during the month . (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)