Mexican central bank flags Pemex risks to the economy- minutes

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A majority of the members of Mexico’s central bank board believe the financial health of state oil firm Pemex presents risks to the economy, minutes published on Thursday from the latest monetary policy meeting showed.

In the minutes, the central bank board members noted that a fresh downgrade in Pemex’s credit rating could have financial repercussions for the federal government and complicate borrowing. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Dave Graham; writing by Julia Love)