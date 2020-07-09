Mexico central bank says economic recovery uncertain

(The alerts attached to this item have been repeated to delete an extraneous alert that was sent in error. There has been no change made to the content of the alerts.)

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was on a shaky footing, even as Latin America’s second largest economy opens up for business, minutes of the last policy meeting said on Thursday.

Most members of the bank’s five-member board said that “although the reopening of certain economic sectors and regions in May and June will foster a slight recovery of economic activity, the impact has been considerable and uncertainty persists.” (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)