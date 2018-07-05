Mexico's cenbank wary of slower inflation convergence-minutes

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - The board of Mexico’s central bank all thought factors hitting inflation could affect the convergence to policymakers’ 3 percent target, according to minutes released on Thursday.

Banxico board members voted unanimously to raise the country’s benchmark interest rate to a more than nine-year high of 7.75 percent on June 21.

The minutes from the meeting showed most members thought the board needed to manintain a prudent policy stance. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)