MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Some board members of Mexico’s central bank said the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic grants scope for lowering its main interest rate further, minutes from the bank’s last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Since February, the bank has cut the key interest rate, which included two out-of-cycle policy decisions, by a total of 175 basis points to 5.5%. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)