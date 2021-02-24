Mexico's support for Pemex to drive widening fiscal deficit, Moody's says

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s fiscal deficit will widen to 4.1% of gross domestic product this year, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday, with ongoing support for ailing state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos being the main driver for the increase.

Pemex, as the indebted oil company is known, will need $14.7 billion in government support this year alone, the ratings agency said in a statement.

This support will be a key driver of the increase in the fiscal deficit, Moody’s said in a report that highlighted persistent sovereign credit risks despite an expected economic rebound in 2021.

Meanwhile, the agency raised its real gross domestic product outlook to 5.5% this year from a previous 3.5% forecast citing stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2020 and a positive carryover effect into 2021.

A strong U.S. economy is seen boosting Mexican manufacturing exports and will prop up economic growth in the context of sluggish private consumption, contracting investment and limited fiscal spending, said Moody’s.

This will lead to a “two-speed” recovery of Mexico’s economy in 2021 as sectors connected to the United States will expand at a faster pace than those driven by domestic demand.

Economic growth is seen at 2.6% next year held back by sluggish domestic demand because of persistently weak investment and a weak labor market that are weighing on consumption.

Significant delays in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine through 2021 would pose downside risks to Mexico’s economic outlook in 2021 and 2022, said Moody’s.