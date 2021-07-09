Mexico finance minister hopes peso stabilizes below 20 pesos per dollar

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Friday he hoped the country’s peso would stabilized around its current level of under 20 to the dollar.

“Now it’s actually less than 20 pesos per dollar ... We hope it’s going to stabilize around that level,” Herrera said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Venice, Italy.

The peso was trading around 19.86 to the dollar midday Friday.

Herrera has been nominated by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be governor of Mexico’s central bank when the term of the current incumbent, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, ends at the close of 2021. The nomination must still be ratified by the Senate. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Aurora Ellis)