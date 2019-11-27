Mexican growth is not as strong as hoped for-president

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy is not growing as quickly as the government would like, but wealth is better distributed, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after data showed the country entered a mild recession in the first half of the year.

“Our view is that there isn’t the growth that we would like, but there’s better income distribution,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news briefing. (Reporting by Diego Ore Editing by Dave Graham and Chizu Nomiyama)