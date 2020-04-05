Mexico to help the poor, invest in energy to ease economic pain - president

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said Mexico’s government will use the budget stabilization fund and cash from various trusts to shield the poor and help the economy weather a sharp coronavirus-driven slowdown

The government will also next week announce a public investment programe in the energy sector worth 339 billion pesos ($13.5 billion), the president added. ($1 = 25.1242 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Shri Navaratnam)