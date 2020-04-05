Company News
April 5, 2020 / 11:14 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mexico to help the poor, invest in energy to ease economic pain - president

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said Mexico’s government will use the budget stabilization fund and cash from various trusts to shield the poor and help the economy weather a sharp coronavirus-driven slowdown

The government will also next week announce a public investment programe in the energy sector worth 339 billion pesos ($13.5 billion), the president added. ($1 = 25.1242 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below