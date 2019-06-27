Mexican central bank holds rates at 8.25 pct, vote not unanimous

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, though the board’s decision was not unanimous because one member voted to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

In a majority decision, the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) board voted to hold the overnight interbank rate at 8.25 percent.

All 16 analysts and economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had forecast that Banxico would hold its key lending rate at 8.25 percent, the level it has been at since Dec. 20. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Frank Jack Daniel)