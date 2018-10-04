UPDATE 1-Mexico central bank holds interest rates steady in divided vote

(Recasts with divided decision, adds central bank comments)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, with one member calling for a 25-basis points hike and the board cautioning it may need to raise rates again due to the threat of persistently high inflation.

A majority of the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75 percent, a 9-1/2 year high, as expected by 18 of 26 analysts polled by Reuters this week. One board member voted for a hike to 8.0 percent.

Banco de Mexico said in its post-meeting statement that the balance of risks to the forecasted trajectory of inflation remains biased upwards and that it would maintain a prudent policy stance.

“The central bank will take the necessary actions, specifically, maintaining or possibly strengthening the current monetary policy stance so that headline inflation converges” to the central bank’s 3 percent target rate, the bank said.

The fact that recent inflation shocks are transitory and that the expected trend for core inflation remains downward led to the decision to hold rates, the bank said.

The successful conclusion of talks to update key a free trade deal with the United States and Canada made the peso more resilient than other emerging market currencies in the face of concerns about global trade disputes and rising U.S. interest rates, the bank noted.

Washington and Ottawa reached an agreement on Sunday after weeks of tense bilateral talks to rework the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement into the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Mexico and the United States struck a deal in August.

The conclusion of the trade talks removed a cloud of uncertainty over Mexico’s economy that had weighed on the peso since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While the balance of risks for Mexican growth continues biased to the downside, this bias has decreased at the margin as a result of the trade deal, the bank said.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate rose less than expected in the first half of September and analysts expect the pace of consumer prices increases will cool.

The bank said that higher-than-expected rises in the prices of energy-related products have been observed since June, especially for gasoline and cooking gas.

“Although these shocks are transitory, they have affected the rate at which core inflation has been declining, due to the indirect effects of these price increases on production costs, and they have also delayed the convergence of headline inflation to its target,” the bank said.

Expectations for headline inflation for the medium and long terms remain around 3.50 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)