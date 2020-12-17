UPDATE 2-Mexico central bank holds rates in split decision, again cites 'pause'

(Adds Bank of Mexico’s comments, background)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday, as expected, but two of its five-member board wanted to lower rates and the bank hinted it may reduce borrowing costs in the coming months.

“This pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target,” the central bank said in a statement, the second month in a row it had used the word “pause” after leaving rates on hold.

Still, two board members voted to cut rates to 4.00%.

Eighteen of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters this week had forecast the Bank of Mexico, or Banxico as it is known, would hold rates steady at 4.25%.

The rest predicted Banxico would take advantage of a slowdown in inflation to lower rates by 25 basis points, thereby resuming what had until November been a series of cuts stretching back into 2019.

“The dovish statement left the door open to further rate cuts,” said Nikhil Sanghani, an economist at Capital Economics, reasoning that Banxico’s reference to a “pause” suggested that the easing cycle had not yet ended.

He forecast Banxico would reduce rates to 4.00% in early 2021 and hold them unchanged throughout next year and 2022.

Thursday’s meeting was the last before the retirement of relatively hawkish board member Javier Guzman, who from 2021 will be replaced by Galia Borja, a finance ministry official who analysts believe may adopt a more dovish stance.

That change “might put the doves in the majority at the next meeting,” said Sanghani.

Mexico’s central bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above or below that.

Mexican annual inflation slowed faster than expected to 3.33% in November, and Banxico said inflation expectations for the medium and long term remain stable at levels above 3%.

Banxico said the outlook for Mexico’s economy was uncertain with downward risks, though it noted economic activity continued to improve at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The bank forecasts the economy will contract by 8.9% in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, producing the biggest dent in output since the 1930s Great Depression. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito; editing by Grant McCool)