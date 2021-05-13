UPDATE 3-Mexico's central bank leaves rates unchanged as inflation expectations rise

(Adds economist’s comments, background)

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate steady, as expected, in a unanimous decision by its five-member board that reflected growing concerns about the path of inflation and expectations the next move would likely be a hike.

For the second meeting in a row, the Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, kept the rate unchanged at 4.0%, after cutting it by 25 basis points in February.

Banxico said that inflation expectations for 2021 had risen since its last monetary policy meeting. It said expectations for the medium and long-term periods remained stable above the 3% target.

Mexico’s annual inflation picked up faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017, moving well above the central bank’s target level of 3%, with a 1-percentage-point tolerance range above and below that.

While a jump was expected because of accounting factors related to lower energy prices in the same period in 2020, the bank said the persistence of core inflation was an increased risk going forward.

Overall, the balance of risks for inflation had an upward bias, the central bank said.

“In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy,” it said.

Banxico cited the “need to consolidate a downward trajectory” for headline and core inflation to the 3% target as one of the reasons for keeping the brakes on interest rates.

It cited external inflationary pressures as the first risk to the upside for prices.

The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday reported that the consumer price index rose 4.2% in the 12 months through April, the largest gain since September 2008 and a number that Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said was “well above” what he had anticipated.

That fueled expectations Mexico’s central bank would likely keep interest rates on hold for the foreseeable future before eventually moving to hike borrowing costs.

“In our assessment, the window for additional near-term easing has closed and is unlikely to reopen: the next rate move is most likely a hike rather than a cut, and recent domestic and external developments have been shortening the horizon for liftoff,” Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said.

Ramos said he expects Banxico to keep rates at 4.0% until at least the end of 2021, barring a deterioration of the domestic policy backdrop or an intensification of the hawkish external monetary headwinds.

All 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast Banxico would leave borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Peter Cooney and Paul Simao)