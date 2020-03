(Corrects spelling error in headline, no change to text of story)

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands said Tuesday that it is confident in maintaining its relationship with Mexico and is ready to speak with President Andres Manuel López Obrador, after residents of a Mexican city on the U.S. border voted against completing its billion-dollar brewery. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)