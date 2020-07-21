Mexico central bank likely to cut key rate 50 bp in August -Citibanamex survey

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank will likely cut its interest rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in August and keep borrowing costs at 4.50% until the end of next year, according to a survey by Citibanamex published on Tuesday.

Mexico’s peso is projected to reach 22.80 per dollar by the end of the year and 22.44 by the end of next year, the survey said. The peso exchange rate on Tuesday was 22.32 per dollar.

The next monetary policy meeting of Banxico, as the central bank is known, is scheduled for Aug. 13.