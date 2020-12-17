Mexico to hike daily minimum wage for workers by 15%

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s National Minimum Wage Commission (CONASAMI) on Wednesday approved a 15% rise in the daily minimum wage for workers, the government said in a statement.

The daily minimum salary is set to be increased to 141.70 pesos ($7.15) from 123.22 pesos currently, while in the special economic areas near the border with the United States the minimum salaries will rise to 213.39 pesos. ($1 = 19.8320 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Abraham Gonzalez, writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Himani Sarkar)