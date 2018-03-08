FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation cools more than expected in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects paragraphs 1 and 5 to show annual core inflation
slowed more than expected)
    MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation cooled
slightly more than expected in February, official data showed on
Thursday, easing some pressure on the central bank to keep
raising interest rates.
    The pace of consumer price gains in the 12 months through
February              slowed to 5.34 percent, the national
statistics agency said. 
    That was just below analyst expectations in a Reuters poll
for 5.37 percent and down from a 5.55 percent rate in January.
    Last month, Mexico's central bank raised interest rates to a
nine-year high and said it could act again, if needed, to
contain worries that inflation may not cool as quickly as
forecast.             
    The annual rate of core inflation             , which strips
out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.27 percent.
That was down from 4.56 percent in January, and below 4.29
percent rate forecast by analysts.
    Consumer prices              rose 0.38 percent in February
from the prior month, while the core index rose 0.49 percent
during the month             .

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
