Delay in USMC trade deal approval poses risk to Mexican financial markets - stability council

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Potential delays in the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal pose a risk to Mexico’s financial markets, its financial stability council said in a report on Friday.

The council also flagged potential changes in the credit ratings of state oil firm Pemex and the country’s sovereign bonds as risks to markets. In addition, the council said it is monitoring threats to the global economy such as worsening trade tensions and a no-deal Brexit.

In the face of such risks, the council stressed the need for Mexico to maintain a solid macroeconomic policy, emphasizing price stability and fiscal discipline. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Kim Coghill)