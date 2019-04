MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered Mexico’s economic growth outlook, citing shifts in perception about policy under the new administration.

For 2019, the IMF lowered Mexico’s outlook to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent. For 2020, the entity lowered the outlook to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)