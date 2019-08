MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its growth forecasts for this year and the following, estimating that growth will range between 0.2% and 0.7% in 2019, and 1.5% and 2.5% in 2020.

The Bank of Mexico also reduced its inflation forecast for this year, while maintaining its outlook for 2020. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)