Mexican official pins hopes on "V"-shaped recovery from coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday he was hoping the economy would make a “V”-shaped recovery from the impact of the coronavirus, and vowed to do what is necessary to make it happen.

Yorio added that the government would implement measures to help strengthen consumption and employment in Latin America’s second-largest economy once the pandemic and the measures designed to curb it pass. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)