Mexican president disagrees with Bank of Mexico's recession forecasts

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he disagrees with the Bank of Mexico’s forecasts for a major recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and predicted that the economy will instead recover soon.

The Bank of Mexico, the nation’s central bank, on Wednesday predicted the economy could contract by as much as 8.8% in 2020 as it hedged its bets with a range of forecasts due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)