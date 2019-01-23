Mexican retail group projects sales to fall in 2019

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers’ association on Wednesday estimated that sales at stores open for at least a year would fall by 1 percent this year compared to 2018.

The group, known as ANTAD and including retail chains such as Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana, said so-called same-store sales fell 1.3 percent in December and barely rose, by 0.1 percent, during all of 2018.

The group had forecast growth of 5.8 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)