MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said in a statement on Thursday that 200,641 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of October.

Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo; writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Chris Reese)