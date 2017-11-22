FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico cenbank chief says wage hikes unlikely to affect inflation
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
World
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
Apple scientists disclose self-driving car research
Technology
Apple scientists disclose self-driving car research
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico cenbank chief says wage hikes unlikely to affect inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that conditions in the labor market have been tightening, but that there have not been signs of major pressure on salaries in a way that could affect the outlook for inflation.

Speaking after the central bank’s release of quarterly growth and inflation figures, Carstens also said that increasing Mexico’s minimum wage appears prudent, and would not disrupt a slowdown in inflation.

Earlier this week, Mexico’s government said that from December the minimum wage would be increased to at least 88.36 pesos ($4.74) per day, up from 80.04 pesos. ($1 = 18.6600 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.