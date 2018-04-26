FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 2:20 PM / in an hour

Mexico cenbank flags exchange rate risk, vows prudent monpol stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank plans to maintain a prudent monetary policy stance and to continue to monitor the pass through of the exchange rate on prices, according to minutes from its last interest rate-setting meeting, published on Thursday.

On April 12, the central bank unanimously voted to hold the benchmark rate steady at 7.50 percent, citing cooling inflation and fewer risks to consumer prices. The Banco de Mexico also signaled that its current stance was in line with efforts to bring inflation back to its target. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.