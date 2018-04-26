Mexico cenbank flags exchange rate risk, vows prudent monpol stance

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank plans to maintain a prudent monetary policy stance and to continue to monitor the pass through of the exchange rate on prices, according to minutes from its last interest rate-setting meeting, published on Thursday.

On April 12, the central bank unanimously voted to hold the benchmark rate steady at 7.50 percent, citing cooling inflation and fewer risks to consumer prices. The Banco de Mexico also signaled that its current stance was in line with efforts to bring inflation back to its target. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Anthony Esposito)