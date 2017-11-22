FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico cenbank says earthquakes, oil output crimp 2017 growth
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
World
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
Apple scientists disclose self-driving car research
Technology
Apple scientists disclose self-driving car research
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 7:08 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico cenbank says earthquakes, oil output crimp 2017 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday revised down its economic growth forecast for this year, citing the impact of two major earthquakes in September and a drop in oil production to the lowest level in more than 20 years.

In its latest inflation report, the central bank said the economy would grow between 1.8 and 2.3 percent in 2017, down from the 2.0-2.5 percent forecast in the prior quarterly report.

For 2018, the central bank predicted growth of between 2 and 3 percent, unchanged from the previous forecast.

Inflation will show a moderate downward movement at the end of this year and will slow faster next year, the report said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.