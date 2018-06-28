FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico cenbank says needs details of new govt policy after vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming administration will need to provide specific details on economic policy, particularly public finances, soon after the July 1 election, the central bank deputy governor said in a presentation published on Thursday.

“As soon as the electoral process is concluded, specific details will be required regarding the economic policy actions that the incoming administration intends to take,” Javier Guzman, the central bank’s deputy governor, said in the presentation delivered in London.

He also said that the central bank must continue to adhere to cautious monetary policy approach and respond to “emerging circumstances,” which could include adjustments to the reference interest rate. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Christine Murray)

