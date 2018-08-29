FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico central bank lowers growth expectations, hikes inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank lowered growth expectations for 2018 and 2019 and said that inflation would take longer than previously expected to moderate to its 3.0 percent target, according to its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

The Bank of Mexico said it expected the nation’s gross domestic product to grow between 2.0 and 2.6 percent for 2018, compared with estimates of 2.0 to 3.0 percent in its previous inflation report.

The bank also lowered the forecast for 2019, predicting growth of between 1.8 and 2.8 percent, down from a range of 2.2 to 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; additional reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

