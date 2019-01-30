Mexico economy grew 0.3 pct q/q in Q4 - preliminary data

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy expanded 0.3 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period, according to a preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Wednesday.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 1.9 percent in seasonally adjusted terms and by 1.8 percent in unadjusted terms, the INEGI statistics agency said.

Latin America’s second biggest economy grew 2.0 percent during 2018 versus the previous year, said INEGI. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)