Mexico economy grew 1.1 pct q/q in 1st quarter-preliminary estimate

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy grew by around 1.1 percent in seasonally-adjusted terms during the first quarter compared with the previous three-month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

The figure marked an acceleration from the fourth quarter of last year, when the economy grew by 0.8 percent on the quarter, according to final data published on Feb. 23.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 1.2 percent in unadjusted terms, the agency said. (Reporting by Dave Graham)