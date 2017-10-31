FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico GDP shrank 0.2 pct q/q in 3rd quarter-preliminary estimate
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico GDP shrank 0.2 pct q/q in 3rd quarter-preliminary estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy shrank by around 0.2 percent in seasonally-adjusted terms during the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, according to a preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Tuesday.

Mexico was struck by two devastating earthquakes in September and was also hit by tropical storms.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 1.6 percent in unadjusted terms, the agency said. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Miguel Gutierrez)

