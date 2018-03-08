Mexico must strengthen rule of law to fight financial crimes- minister

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexico, burdened by warring drug cartels that launder untold millions of dollars every year, needs to improve the rule of law in order to better combat financial crimes, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said in an interview on Thursday.

“We have to improve the rule of law so that these things can be prosecuted more efficiently,” Gonzalez Anaya told Reuters on the sidelines of the Mexican banking association’s annual convention in the seaside resort of Acapulco.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international organization based in Paris that sets global standards for fighting illicit finance, criticized Mexico in a January report for not systematically prosecuting money launderers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Julia Love)