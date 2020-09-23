Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Mexico relaxes banking rules to help economy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry and banking regulator on Wednesday extended regulatory measures to allow banks as well as financial intermediaries to restructure loans and other credits to clients, the ministry said in a statement.

The measures are aimed at boosting the country’s ailing economy and extend until next year several temporary measures designed to avoid defaults and loss of collateral. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

