MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy “could easily” grow more than 5% in 2021 due to the country’s vaccine rollout and the impacts of the United States’ $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to a presentation by Mexico Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Monday.

