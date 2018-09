Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will propose economist Jonathan Heath as a deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico starting 2019, future finance minister Carlos Urzua said in a statement.

Heath, a well-known private economist who previously was chief economist for bank HSBC in Mexico, would replace board member Manuel Ramos Francia whose term ends this year. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Christine Murray )