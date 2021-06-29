REFILE-Mexico's financial stability council warns of crypto-currency risks

(Adds dropped word in headline)

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial stability council on Tuesday warned that crypto-currencies are subject to great volatility and can be risky for both users and the financial sector.

The council, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor and head of the banking commission, reiterated that crypto-currencies do not constitute legal tender in the country. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Stefanie Eschenbacher)