June 22, 2018 / 3:05 PM / in a few seconds

UPDATE 1-Mexican economy shrinks in April on agriculture dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details from report)
    MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.6
percent in April from the previous month as output declined
across sectors, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
    The agricultural sector dipped 1.7 percent in April from the
previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, leading losses, the
agency said. Services fell 0.5 percent, and the industrial
sector shrank 0.4 percent.
    Gross domestic product in Latin America's second-biggest
economy expanded 4.5 percent in April compared with the same
month last year, the agency said.
    Mexico's economy has grown at sluggish rates during the
administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who had promised
to supercharge growth through key economic reforms, including
the 2013-14 opening of the state-dominated oil industry.
    The Bank of Mexico expects the gross domestic product to
expand between 2 percent and 3 percent in 2018 and between 2.2
percent and 3.2 percent in 2019.              

 (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love
Editing by Phil Berlowitz
)
