UPDATE 1-Mexican retail group projects sales to fall in 2019

(Adds reasons for outlook)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers association ANTAD on Wednesday estimated that sales at stores open for at least a year would fall by 1 percent this year compared with 2018, blaming economic uncertainty and crime for the gloomy outlook.

The group, which includes retail chains such as Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana, said so-called same-store sales were nearly flat last year, missing a growth forecast of 5.8 percent because of crime and weak demand.

The group did not explain how crime had affected sales or why demand had been weak in an election year, when campaign spending is generally believed to support consumer spending.

The forecast comes despite plans by Mexico’s new leftist government to channel more of the budget to social spending.

The group said same-store sales fell 1.3 percent in December and edged up 0.1 percent during all of 2018. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jeffrey Benkoe)