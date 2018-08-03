FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 3, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence surges in July after leftist win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Recasts with context, add details on index)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence
index surged by the most on record in July, official data showed
on Friday, on growing hopes about the future of the economy in
the wake of the landslide election of leftist Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador.
    The consumer confidence index jumped 15 percent to 101.7 in
July when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics
agency said in a statement. 
    That was the highest level since early 2008 and the biggest
percentage gain on record in data going back to 2001.
    The component of the index on the outlook for the economy
within a year jumped by 31.9 percent compared to June, also the
highest on record. 
    Lopez Obrador won the July 1 presidential election by a wide
margin on the pledge to attack inequality, corruption and fight
rising crime through economic development. 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.