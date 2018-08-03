UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence surges in July after leftist win

(Recasts with context, add details on index) MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence index surged by the most on record in July, official data showed on Friday, on growing hopes about the future of the economy in the wake of the landslide election of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The consumer confidence index jumped 15 percent to 101.7 in July when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said in a statement. That was the highest level since early 2008 and the biggest percentage gain on record in data going back to 2001. The component of the index on the outlook for the economy within a year jumped by 31.9 percent compared to June, also the highest on record. Lopez Obrador won the July 1 presidential election by a wide margin on the pledge to attack inequality, corruption and fight rising crime through economic development. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by Nick Zieminski)