UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output flat in March on utilities drop

(Adds details on industrial output) MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was flat in March as rising manufacturing was offset by a drop in utilities, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Utilities output sank 4.3 percent compared with February, while mining dropped 1.5 percent and construction fell 0.7 percent. Among the various components, manufacturing was the only sector to advance, growing 2.1 percent in March. U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have triggered uncertainty in Mexico, which sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor. Mexico's industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S. economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports. Compared with last year, Mexico's total output fell 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jonathan Oatis)