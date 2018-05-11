FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output flat in March on utilities drop

    MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
was flat in March as rising manufacturing was offset by a drop
in utilities, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
    Utilities output sank 4.3 percent compared with February,
while mining dropped 1.5 percent and construction fell 0.7
percent. 
    Among the various components, manufacturing was the only
sector to advance, growing 2.1 percent in March.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to leave the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have triggered uncertainty
in Mexico, which sends mostly factory-made goods like
televisions and cars to its northern neighbor.    
    Mexico's industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S.
economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports.
    Compared with last year, Mexico's total output fell 3.7
percent. 

 (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
